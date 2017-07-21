 
Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Light Up Sri Lankan Fans' Day

Updated: 21 July 2017 19:38 IST

The local fans in Colombo were awestruck to see the cricketers in the flesh.

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara Light Up Sri Lankan Fans' Day
Virat Kohli & Co. will play a full series against Sri Lanka starting July 26. © AFP

When fans see their cricketing idols in the flesh, mobile phones are instantly whipped out to take pictures. Some lucky ones even manage selfies. Sri Lankan cricket fans are no different. When Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara made their way from the practice grounds and crossed a road in Colombo, fans who saw them were awestruck. A video put up by BCCI on their Twitter handle sees three young aspiring cricketers stare at the Indian cricket stars as they walked past them amidst tight security. Their faces light up and the glee is unmistakable.

As Kohli and Pujara walked down the path, some fans, gathered at the gates, immediately whipped out mobile cameras to take pictures of the cricketers. There was a photographer standing in their path and Kohli had to gesture to him to move away.

While many tried taking selfies from afar, one or two lucky fans managed to come close enough to Kohli for a proper selfie before security moved them away.

Kohli, showing off his tattoos, was seen dragging a kit bag dressed in a sleeveless India jersey while Pujara had a bag strapped onto his back.

India are currently in Sri Lanka for a full series which start July 26 at Galle. They will play three Tests, five ODIs and one T20I and wrap up by early September. They are currently playing a warm-up match against Sri Lanka Board's President XI in Colombo.

India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Cheteshwar Arvind Pujara Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
