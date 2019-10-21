 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli "Can Take A Call" Whether He Wants To Rest Or Play T20Is Against Bangladesh, Says Sourav Ganguly

Updated: 21 October 2019 23:59 IST

Virat Kohli is expected to sit out of the three-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh, starting November 3.

Virat Kohli "Can Take A Call" Whether He Wants To Rest Or Play T20Is Against Bangladesh, Says Sourav Ganguly
Virat Kohli is expected to take rest during the T20I series against Bangladesh. © AFP

BCCI president-elect Sourav Ganguly on Monday left it to skipper Virat Kohli to take a call on his availability for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting November 3. There is a speculation that Kohli, who has played 48 of the last 56 international games across formats, will take rest for the T20Is but come back for the two Test matches in Indore and Kolkata.

"I will meet him on October 24th. I will talk to him like a BCCI president talks to the captain. He is the captain and he can take a call," Ganguly told reporters at the CAB headquarters.

He was all praise for Rohit Sharma, who has been a smash-hit with 529 runs in his kitty, including a maiden double hundred.

"I am very happy for Rohit. I don't need to say that he is a top batsman. We all know what he can do," Ganguly said.

The soon-to-be BCCI president also lauded Umesh Yadav for his hostile spell of fast bowling.

"He has been brilliant. He has varied the length really well as on Indian wickets you don't get a lot of bounce," Ganguly said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Sourav Ganguly Cricket BCCI
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • The three-match T20I series against Bangladesh starts on November 3
  • Virat Kohli is expected to take rest during the Bangladesh T20Is
  • Sourav Ganguly said Virat Kohli can take a call on his availability
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Enforces Follow-On For 8th Time To Become Most Successful Indian Test Captain
Virat Kohli Enforces Follow-On For 8th Time To Become Most Successful Indian Test Captain
BCCI Asks Fans To Caption Virat Kohli
BCCI Asks Fans To Caption Virat Kohli's Funny Reaction, Twitter Comes Up With 'Gully Boy' Rap
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Adds New Twist To Ravindra Jadeja
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli Adds New Twist To Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration. Watch
Virat Kohli To Miss 3-Match T20I Series Against Bangladesh: Report
Virat Kohli To Miss 3-Match T20I Series Against Bangladesh: Report
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli
India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli's Hilarious Reaction To South Africa's Proxy Captain At Toss. Watch Video
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.