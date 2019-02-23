Virat Kohli Breaks His Silence On World Cup 2019 Clash Against Pakistan

Virat Kohli, India captain, on Saturday said that he and his team will completely stand by whatever decision the government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) take in regards to playing Pakistan in the World Cup 2019 in England. Speculation is rife that India might refuse to take part in the World Cup game between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be played on June 16 in Manchester. However, there has been no official announcement from any of the boards. "Our sincere condolences to the families of CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in #PulwamaAttack. We stand by what the nation wants to do and what the BCCI decides to do," Kohli said in Vizag at the press conference ahead of the first T20I against Australia on Saturday .

There has been a growing demand that India boycott their clash against Pakistan during the World Cup, which starts on May 30 in England and Wales, as a mark of protest against the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and was claimed by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The BCCI's CoA met on Friday and took a couple of decisions with regards to Pakistan.

An official letter was sent to the ICC wherein concerns have been placed on record over the security of players at the World Cup and a call has been made to sever ties with countries from where terrorism emanates.

Further, the BCCI has decided to not hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) opening ceremony and instead use the budget to benefit the families of the soldiers killed in Pulwama.

However, CoA chief Vinod Rai didn't take a stand on the World Cup match with Pakistan, saying that there was a long time to go before the game.

However, Sachin Tendulkar has backed India playing Pakistan, highlighting that forfeiting the match would entail Pakistan getting two points.

"India has always come up trumps against Pakistan in the World Cup. Time to beat them once again. Would personally hate to give them two points and help them in the tournament," Tendulkar tweeted.

"Having said that, for me India always comes first, so whatever my country decides, I will back that decision with all my heart," the legendary batsman added.