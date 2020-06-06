Virat Kohli, India men's cricket team's captain, took to Instagram to react to his wife Anushka Sharma's latest Instagram picture. Anushka on Saturday posted a picture of herself, soaking in the sun. "I told you I knew all the sunlight spots," Anushka Sharma captioned the photo on Instagram. Soon after the Bollywood actress shared the picture, Virat Kohli left a heart emoji along with a heart-eyed emoji in the comments section. Both Virat and Anushka have been quite active on social media, urging their fans to stay indoors and follow the government guidelines during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Kohli and Anushka often pop up on each other's social media, whether in their interactions with others or their own posts.

While Kohli's "dinosaur walk", in a video shared by Anushka Sharma, led to a meme-fest.

Recently, Virat went live on Instagram with India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and during the chat, the India skipper applauded Anushka's fearless approach towards her work.

"She is absolutely fearless, so when she does that she believes in that project. It is something that I've also learned looking at her. To have that belief that you are doing the right thing, then whatever happens left, right or centre you are not bothered by it," Kohli had told Ashwin.

Virat was slated to lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) but the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed the cash-rich league due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.