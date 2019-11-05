Virat Kohli, India skipper across all formats, is celebrating his 31st birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a picture with wife Anushka Sharma and thanked fans for the birthday wishes on Tuesday. "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart," Virat Kohli captioned the image. Virat Kohli is reportedly in Bhutan with Anushka as he is rested for the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh.

What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart. pic.twitter.com/ww8HfE7o4Z — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 5, 2019

Not just cricketers, but Virat Kohli received birthday wishes from Premier League stars. Premier League India's official Twitter handle shared a video where current stars like Sadio Mane and Bernardo Silva wished the Indian skipper.

In the absence of regular skipper, Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team in the shortest format. In the first T20I, Rohit failed to keep India's unbeaten record against Bangladesh intact as the hosts suffered a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Delhi on Sunday.

On Monday, Anushka Sharma tweeted pictures of herself with Virat on Twitter of an uphill trek that the duo went for.

In a series of tweets, Anushka said that those who know her and Virat know that they love simple and human connection.

After leading to a 3-0 series sweep against South Africa in the Test series, Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20Is against Bangladesh.

Kohli will return to the cricket field for the Test matches against Bangladesh. India will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting November 14.