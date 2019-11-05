 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli Revels In "Visiting Divine Places With My Soulmate", Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes

Updated: 05 November 2019 12:43 IST

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a picture with wife Anushka Sharma as he turned 31. The India captain also thanked fans for the birthday wishes.

Virat Kohli Revels In "Visiting Divine Places With My Soulmate", Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes
Virat Kohli posted a picture with Anushka Sharma on Twitter. © Twitter

Virat Kohli, India skipper across all formats, is celebrating his 31st birthday. On the occasion of his birthday, Virat Kohli took to Twitter to share a picture with wife Anushka Sharma and thanked fans for the birthday wishes on Tuesday. "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart," Virat Kohli captioned the image. Virat Kohli is reportedly in Bhutan with Anushka as he is rested for the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh.

Not just cricketers, but Virat Kohli received birthday wishes from Premier League stars. Premier League India's official Twitter handle shared a video where current stars like Sadio Mane and Bernardo Silva wished the Indian skipper.

In the absence of regular skipper, Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team in the shortest format. In the first T20I, Rohit failed to keep India's unbeaten record against Bangladesh intact as the hosts suffered a seven-wicket loss to Bangladesh in Delhi on Sunday.

On Monday, Anushka Sharma tweeted pictures of herself with Virat on Twitter of an uphill trek that the duo went for.

In a series of tweets, Anushka said that those who know her and Virat know that they love simple and human connection.

After leading to a 3-0 series sweep against South Africa in the Test series, Virat Kohli has been rested for the T20Is against Bangladesh.

Kohli will return to the cricket field for the Test matches against Bangladesh. India will host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting November 14.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • On the occasion of his birthday, Kohli shared a picture with Anushka
  • Virat Kohli thanked fans for the birthday wishes
  • Virat Kohli is rested for the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh
Related Articles
Fans Gatecrash Ravi Shastri
Fans Gatecrash Ravi Shastri's Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli With Hilarious Replies
"May Your Batting Always Be Like A F5 Button": Virender Sehwag
"May Your Batting Always Be Like A F5 Button": Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli
"Savour Those Parathas": Virat Kohli
"Savour Those Parathas": Virat Kohli's Message To "15-Year-Old Me" On 31st Birthday
Virat Kohli Birthday: Premier League Superstars Like Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva Wish India Captain
Virat Kohli Birthday: Premier League Superstars Like Sadio Mane, Bernardo Silva Wish India Captain
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Amazed By "Pure Human Connection" With Locals On Vacation
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Amazed By "Pure Human Connection" With Locals On Vacation
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.