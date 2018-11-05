Virat Kohli turned 30 on Monday with wishes pouring on from all corners of the world for India's milestone man. Kohli has been on a record-breaking spree , recently becoming the quickest to score 10,000 ODI runs. The India captain has been rested from the Twenty20 International (T20I) series against the Windies, which means his teammates will be unable to carry on with their cake smearing session, something of a tradition for the Indian team.

Fans, cricketers -- past and present -- all took to Twitter to wish the Indian run-machine on his 30th birthday.

With a magic stick in his hand, he brings us all to a standstill. A man who is redefining consistency and hunger to do well, wish you the very best times ahead @imVkohli and have a#HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/WffHL4VBKj — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 4, 2018

Happy Birthday brother @imVkohli ! Wish you a wonderful year ahead...! Love and goodwishes! pic.twitter.com/RGwR5KlpDh — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) November 4, 2018

Wishing @imVkohli lots of success and fulfilment in the coming year. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/2zuTK0mpOz — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2018

Birthday wishes to @imVkohli . More power to his bat which succour the dreams of Indian fans and bring joy to millions across the world — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) November 5, 2018

Happy birthday @imVkohli from Pakistan



me prayer to Allah Almighty for lot success in you life long live#HBD_VKohli

Your bigest fan @Zuhoor_Says @oyeAbrarpic.twitter.com/qu4w3x47by — MH USAMA(@mhusama08) November 5, 2018

Kohli has been on fire this year, leaving the rest of his rivals chasing shadows. In Tests, Kohli has scored at will, amassing 1,063 runs in 10 matches played in 2018. He averages 59.05 with four centuries and as many half-centuries to his name.

The next best is England star Joe Root, who is well behind the Indian captain with 719 runs in 10 Tests. Root averages 42.29 and his just one hundred so far this year.

In ODIs in 2018, Kohli has been nothing short of brilliant. The Indian run-machine averages a whopping 133.55 after amassing 1,202 runs in just 14 matches. He has scored six hundreds -- more than any other player -- and three fifties.

The only batsman that comes even close to Kohli is teammate Rohit Sharma, who has 1,030 runs in 19 matches at an average of 73.57.

Team India gave Kohli the perfect pre-birthday gift by winning the opening T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday night.

However, Kohli's absence was felt with the top-order batsmen putting on a dismal show after struggling to cope with the bounce and movement on offer for the Windies pacer.

Chasing 11o to win, debutant Krunal Pandya (21 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (31 not out) steered India to victory with 2.1 overs to spare.