Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday and cricketers from past and present took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the India captain. On Virat Kohli's 31st birthday , former India opening batsman, Virender Sehwag said that Virat Kohli's batting was refreshing for everyone. "May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli," Sehwag tweeted.

May the ball always appear as big as this and may your batting always be like a F5 button, refresh everyone who is blessed to see it. Badalon ki tarah chaaye raho, hamesha khush raho @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/32sydYLeRg — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2019

Apart from Sehwag, other Indian cricketers like VVS Laxman, Harbhajan Singh and Ajinkya Rahane also wished Kohli on his 31st birthday.

Wishing a very happy birthday to @imVkohli. Best wishes and may you have some wonderful years ahead! pic.twitter.com/0T6QrZD4de — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 5, 2019

Happy birthday mere chotte veer @imVkohli modern generations batting master,I wish you all the success on and off the field.. May waheguru continue to bless you with everything..stay happy and healthy.. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/VQxlESr9NV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day dear @imVkohli . Wishing you a great year full of happiness and sunshine! May you continue to set new benchmarks and experience ever more love and joy #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/KYg3CGHQei — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 5, 2019

Wishing you a very happy birthday Virat! Continue scoring runs and leading India with the same passion! All the best. pic.twitter.com/DhExlercwC — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 5, 2019

In 2012, when I played for RCB , watched Barcelona play on his laptop together. I thought he had something special about him but never knew he was going to become an absolute legend @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayViratKohli pic.twitter.com/baoFsOc5ev — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 5, 2019

Virat Kohli is reportedly on a holiday with wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan. The BCCI rested Virat Kohli for the ongoing Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Bangladesh.

Anushka Sharma on Monday, posted pictures on Twitter of a trek that the duo went for.

In a series of tweets, Anushka said that those who know her and Virat know that they love simple and human connection.

In Virat Kohli's absence, Rohit Sharma has been tasked to lead the Indian team. In the first T20I, Rohit failed to keep India's unbeaten record against Bangladesh intact as the visitors beat India by seven wickets in Delhi.

Kohli will be back on the cricket field when India host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series.

The first Test will be played in Indore while the second Test is scheduled to start on November 22 in Kolkata which will be India's first-ever day-night Test.