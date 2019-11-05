 
"Savour Those Parathas": Virat Kohli's Message To "15-Year-Old Me" On 31st Birthday

Updated: 05 November 2019 10:46 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday on Tuesday and penned a heartfelt letter to "15-year-old me".

Virat Kohli penned a heartfelt letter to his 15-year-old self on his 31st birthday.

Virat Kohli is celebrating his 31st birthday and on the occasion, the Indian cricket team captain penned a heartfelt letter to his 15-year-old self. Virat Kohli posted the contents of the letter on his Twitter handle with one key advice standing out -- "savour those parathas buddy. They'll become quite a luxury in years to come". The Indian captain was reportedly vacationing in Bhutan on Monday with wife Anushka Sharma posting a few pictures of their "8.5 km uphill trek" where they met a "beautiful and warm family".

The Indian captain was rested from the ongoing three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series.

India lost the opening encounter, falling to their first defeat to Bangladesh in the shortest format. In the absence of Kohli, the Indian batting line-up failed to live up to expectation at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Mushfiqur Rahim played a fine knock to lead the visitors to a historic win.

The second T20I is scheduled to be held on November 7 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot while the third and final match will be held at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on November 10.

Kohli will be back on the cricket field when India host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series, starting November 14 in Indore.

Kohli led the number one-ranked Indian Test team to clean sweep victories over the West Indies in the Caribbean and South Africa at home in recent past.

With the win against South Africa, India registered their 11th consecutive Test series triumph at home and consolidated their lead at the top of the ICC Test Championship points table.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
  • Virat Kohli pens letter to his 15-year-old self
  • Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday
  • Virat Kohli was rested from the India vs Bangladesh T20I series
