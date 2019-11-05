 
"Happy Birthday Chachaaa": Rishabh Pant's Message For Virat Kohli Invites Jokes On Twitter

Updated: 05 November 2019 20:15 IST

Some fans on Twitter decided to troll Rishabh Pant for calling Virat Kohli an uncle in his birthday wish for the Indian captain.

"Happy Birthday Chachaaa": Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant managed to score 27 runs for India in the second T20I against Bangladesh. © Twitter

Virat Kohli celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday. While fans and members of the cricket fraternity flooded social media with heartwarming wishes for the Indian captain, young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant grabbed everyone's attention with a unique birthday wish for Virat Kohli. Calling him uncle, Rishabh Pant tweeted: "Happy birthday chachaaa @imVkohli always keep smiling." While some fans called the caption funny, some decided to troll Rishabh Pant for focusing more on establishing relations than improving his game.

Fans came up with hilarious tweets in reply to Pant's birthday wish for Kohli.

Pant managed to score 27 runs, was involved in a mix-up that caused run out of Shikhar Dhawan, convinced Rohit Sharma to take a wrong call on DRS and missed two review opportunities in the first T20 International match between India and Bangladesh on Sunday.

India lost the three-match T20I series opener by seven wickets amid air pollution in Delhi.

Following the match, fans drew parallels with veteran wicket-keeper MS Dhoni to troll the 22-year-old wicketkeeper for a dismal show behind the stumps.

Pant had convinced skipper Rohit to opt for Decision Review System (DRS) against Soumya Sarkar on the last ball of the 10th over. Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was unsure but Pant was confident of a caught behind opportunity. However, the UltraEdge showed a flat line as ball had gone past the bat.

Sarkar survived on 20, when Bangladesh were 62/2 in the chase of 149. While India lost the review because of Pant in the 10th over, the young wicket-keeper had earlier failed to spot DRS chances against Mushfiqur Rahim, when he was trapped LBW twice.

Later, Rahim went on to score a match-winning knock of 60 runs for Bangladesh.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli Virat Kohli India vs Bangladesh Cricket India vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli celebrated his 31st birthday on Tuesday
  • Rishabh Pant called Kohli uncle in his birthday wish
  • Fans decided to troll Pant for focusing more on relations than his game
