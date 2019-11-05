 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

"Compassion Makes You A Good Leader": Anushka Sharma Tells "One True Love" Virat Kohli On Birthday

Updated: 05 November 2019 21:14 IST

Wishing Virat Kohli on his birthday, Anushka Sharma explained what makes the 31-year-old a "good leader".

"Compassion Makes You A Good Leader": Anushka Sharma Tells "One True Love" Virat Kohli On Birthday
Virat Kohli turned 31 on Tuesday and received birthday wishes from all across the globe. © Instagram

Virat Kohli, who turned 31 on Tuesday, received warm birthday wishes on social media from all over the world. But a birthday message that stood out from the lot was from his wife Anushka Sharma. Wishing Virat Kohli on his birthday, Anushka Sharma explained what makes him a good leader. "Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love," Anushka Sharma wrote on Twitter. Praying that he always does right thing at the right time, she wrote, "This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante, My one true love. I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time".

Among thousands of people who wished Kohli on his birthday were some prominent names from cricket field, including legends like Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag and several of his current teammates.

Not only cricketers, the Indian skipper also received warm birthday wishes from several prominent Premier League stars, including the likes of Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs, Liverpool star Sadio Mane, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso. 

Virat Kohli is reportedly on a vacation in Bhutan with wife Anushka as he is rested from the ongoing three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, first of which India lost by seven wickets on Sunday in New Delhi.

The 31-year-old batsman took to Twitter to share a picture with his wife and to thank fans for their warm birthday wishes.

"What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart," Kohli captioned the image.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli received birthday wishes from across globe as he turned 31
  • Birthday message from his wife Anushka Sharma stood out from the lot
  • Anushka Sharma pointed out what makes Virat Kohli a good leader
Related Articles
"Happy Birthday Chachaaa": Rishabh Pant
"Happy Birthday Chachaaa": Rishabh Pant's Message For Virat Kohli Invites Jokes On Twitter
IPL 2020 To Have An Extra Umpire Just To "Observe" No-Balls: Governing Council Member
IPL 2020 To Have An Extra Umpire Just To "Observe" No-Balls: Governing Council Member
Fans Gatecrash Ravi Shastri
Fans Gatecrash Ravi Shastri's Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli With Hilarious Replies
Virat Kohli Revels In "Visiting Divine Places With My Soulmate", Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes
Virat Kohli Revels In "Visiting Divine Places With My Soulmate", Thanks Fans For Birthday Wishes
"May Your Batting Always Be Like A F5 Button": Virender Sehwag
"May Your Batting Always Be Like A F5 Button": Virender Sehwag's Hilarious Birthday Wish For Virat Kohli
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 119
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 EnglandEngland 104
4 South AfricaSouth Africa 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 23 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.