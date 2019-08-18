Virat Kohli Becomes Most Followed Cricketer On Social Media

Virat Kohli added another milestone to his name as he became the most followed cricketer across all social media platforms. Virat Kohli now has more than 30 million followers on each platform -- Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Virat Kohli recently led India to One-Day International and T20I series win over the West Indies. In the ODIs, Virat Kohli scored two consecutive hundreds to help India clinch the three-match series 2-0. Virat Kohli's next challenge will be the two-Test match series against the West Indies that will mark India's World Test Championship campaign.

Sachin Tendulkar, the former India batsman, comes next with 30.1 million followers on Twitter. On Facebook and Instagram, he has 28 million and 16.5 million followers, respectively.

MS Dhoni is not very active on social media platforms but still occupies the third spot in the list with 15.4 million followers on Instagram, 7.7 million on Twitter and 20.5 million on Facebook.

India opener Rohit Sharma, who is also a regular on social media, has over 10 million followers on all the three big platforms -- 10.5 million on Instagram, 14.7 million on Twitter and 11 million on Facebook.

Out of favour Suresh Raina, who recently underwent a knee surgery, has 16.7 million followers on Twitter, 9 million on Instagram and 3.1 million on Facebook.

Yuvraj Singh comes next with 14 million followers on Facebook, 4.7 million on Twitter and 7.5 million on Instagram.

Harbhajan Singh, who is also very active on social media is constantly seen tweeting on various issues and has 10.1 million followers on Twitter, 3.6 million on Instagram and 6.6 million on Facebook.

Former South Africa batsman, AB de Villiers is undoubtedly one of the most loved cricketers globally. Also known as 'Mr. 360 degree' for the versatility of his cricketing shots, de Villiers has a great social media following. With 8.5 million followers on Instagram, 6.7 million on Twitter and 3.6 million on Facebook, the 35-year-old is 8th on the list.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan comes next with 8.9 million followers on Facebook, 4.1 million on Twitter and 4.8 million on Instagram.

Chris Gayle, the leading run-scorer for the West Indies in ODIs, is placed 10th in the list. The Jamaican is very active on Instagram and has 15 million followers across the three platforms (Facebook 7.8 million, Twitter 4.4 million and Instagram 2.8 million).

