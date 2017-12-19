Virat Kohli Asks Rohit Sharma To Share His Double Hundred Handbook

India stand-in captain Rohit Sharma played a fine inning in the second One-day International (ODI) against Sri Lanka as he became the first cricketer to score three double-centuries in ODIs. Riding on his scintillating knock of 208 not out, India won the match by 141 runs. After Rohit's knock, former and present cricketers took to Twitter to congratulate the batsman on his huge achievement. While India are preparing for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting December 20, India captain Virat Kohli, who is on his honeymoon with wife Anushka Sharma, took out time and replied to Rohit's congratulatory wedding tweet for him.

"Haha thanks Rohit, and please do share the Double Hundred Handbook as well," Kohli responded to Rohit.

After Virat and Anushka got married in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy, Rohit had congratulated the Indian skipper. He had tweeted: "Congratulations you two! @imVkohli , I'll share the husband handbook with you. @AnushkaSharma , keep the surname"

Haha thanks Rohit, and please do share the Double Hundred Handbook as well. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 19, 2017

With Rohit becoming the only playing captain to score a double-hundred, Kohli is yet to achieve this rare feat as he has his highest score of 183 in ODIs. However, the Tests have a different story to tell. Kohli recently became the only captain to score six double-hundreds as he surpassed West Indies great Brian Lara who has five to his name.

The right-handed Delhi batsman in February this year surpassed Donald Bradman and Indian legend Rahul Dravid as he scored Test double-tons in four consecutive series.

He also equalled Ricky Ponting's world record of most successive series wins as captain as India claimed the three-match Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this month. With this series victory, Kohli has now led India to nine consecutive Test series wins. The Indian captain equalled former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's record which he achieved in 2008.

The Indian captain finished the year with 2818 international runs across all formats. However, he will remain third on the list of most number of runs in a calendar year. Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara is No.1 with 2868 runs (2014). Ponting, who had amassed 2833 runs in 2005, is second in the list.