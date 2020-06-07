Virat Kohli looks eager to come out of the lockdown and resume his outdoor training and that was clear to see in his latest post on social media. On Sunday, the India captain shared an edited running video of himself on Twitter and Instagram. Virat Kohli's post was flooded with hilarious responses from fans, cricketers and actors alike. Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh commented "Nice edit" on the Instagram post, while Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu came up with an amusing caption: "Feeling low? Pick yourself up and RUN!!"

Photo Credit: AFP

On Twitter, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam made a joke out of it, saying: "Corona capturing everyone who're roaming outside without masks."

Corona capturing everyone who're roaming outside without masks.. — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) June 7, 2020

"When you want to run a relay race while maintaining social distance," another user replied to Kohli's tweet.

When you want to run a relay race while maintaining social distance — Sagar (@sagarcasm) June 7, 2020

Ye sunne ke bad Rohit calling to virat and saying pic.twitter.com/vonJa6pn8N — (@1998Rishu) June 7, 2020

The world of cricket is on a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently during an Instagram live session with spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Kohli said he sees the game changing a lot when it resumes after coronavirus lockdown.

"Game changing a lot? Man I do not know what is going to happen, it is so strange thinking even of practice sessions like instinctively you want to clap/hi-five, but you cannot do that, you will meet people after a long time, and you would have to fold hands and stay away," Kohli told Ashwin during the interaction.

Earlier, Kohli shared a workout video on Instagram where the India captain can be seen lifting heavyweights that not only caught the attention of his fans but also impressed his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate AB de Villiers.

Kohli would have been busy leading the RCB in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Control for Cricket in India postponed the lucrative league indefinitely.