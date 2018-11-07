 
Virat Kohli Asks A Cricket Lover To "Leave India", Faces Backlash On Twitter
Updated: 07 November 2018 19:26 IST

In a video doing the rounds on Twitter, Virat Kohli tells a fan to "leave India" for liking Australian and English batsmen

Virat Kohli Asks A Cricket Lover To "Leave India", Faces Backlash On Twitter
Virat Kohli birthday wishes stormed Twitter on November 5. © AFP

Team India captain Virat Kohli might be taking a break from cricket but continues to set social media on fire. After a deluge of Virat Kohli birthday wishes stormed Twitter on November 5, the Indian captain is now in the spotlight for slamming a cricket freak who expressed his views on Indian batting. In a message sent to Kohli, the fan said, "I enjoy watching English and Australian batsmen more than these Indian." The fan obviously didn't quite have bright words to say about Kohli's batting either. He had also said, "Over-rated batsman. Personally, I see nothing special in his batting."

This seemingly didn't go down very well with Virat Kohli, who responded saying, "I don't think you should live in India, go and live somewhere else. Why are you living in our country and loving other countries? I don't mind you not liking me, but I don't think you should live in our country and like other things. Get your priorities right."

Watch the video here:

 Here's how Twitter reacted to this message to the fan from Virat Kohli:

In the recently concluded ODI series against the Windies, which India won 3-1, Kohli notched up three consecutive centuries in a bilateral series, becoming the first Indian to achieve the feat. For now, Kohli has been rested for the ongoing India-West Indies T20I series, which India have already clinched 2-0.

Virat Kohli will resume national duty on November 21, when India's tour of Australia begins with a three-match T20I series, which will be followed by a four-match Test series, where the Australians will be without the services of Steve Smith and David Warner.

Topics : India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has currently been rested for the Windies T20I series.
  • Virat helped India win the ODI series 3-1 against the Windies.
  • The fan didn't have nice words to say about Kohli's batting.
