Virat Kohli appealed to citizens of India to follow Covid-19 protcols and "wear mask, keep social distance & hand hygiene" in a video posted by the Delhi Police. "VIRAT KOHLI @imVkohli Team India Captain appeals to citizens to observe #covid protocol & #lockdown to fight the current wave. Wear mask, keep social distance & hand hygiene. Cooperate with #DelhiPolice & behave responsibly, he says, for victory over corona as #IndiaFightsBack," tweeted Delhi Police on Monday.

"As you all know, Covid cases are on the rise in India again. If you're venturing out for essential services, please wear a mask. Please maintain social distancing," Kohli said in Hindi in the video.

"Please keep sanitising your hands. Taking these precautions is very necessary," he added.

Covid-19 cases have been increasing at an alarming rate in India with several states and cities under curfew and lockdown as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Kohli is in Mumbai with Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team he leads. RCB will play Rajasthan Royals in thie next game in IPL on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium.

RCB are the only undefeated team in the IPL thus far. They have won all three of their games in the tournament and sit atop the points table with six points..