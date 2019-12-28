Virat Kohli, who continued to make breaking records look easy in 2019, enjoyed some downtime with wife Anushka Sharma on a snow-covered mountain. Kohli will be back on national duty ahead of India's Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Sri Lanka but before that he seems to be making the most of his winter break. Kohli , however, did not reveal the location of the place he is vacationing in but the fans as usual poured in their love for the powercouple on the pictures posted by the India captain on Instagram and Twitter.

Kohli, who celebrated his second marriage anniversary with Anushka in December, had earlier visited Bhutan. It was a place the couple selected to celebrate the India captain's 31st birthday and shared plenty of pictures from the visit.

The trip might also work as a breather for Kohli ahead of the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in January which will be followed by three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

India have a gruelling schedule in the beginning of 2020. After hosting Sri Lanka and Australia at home, India will tour New Zealand for a five-match T20I series starting from January 24.

New Zealand will then host India for three-match ODI and two-Test series, which concludes on March 4 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Kohli, meanwhile, will look to maintain his fine run as a captain and player in the new year as well.