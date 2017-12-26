Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Wedding Announcement Is Golden Tweet Of The Year

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli married long-time girlfriend, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, ending all speculation and suspense surrounding the event. The event was attended by close friends and relatives. Almost at the same time, Virat and Anushka both took to Twitter to confirm the news of their wedding. While both Virat and Anushka's wedding tweets went crazy viral in no time - Anushka's tweet has become one of the most re-tweeted ones of 2017 and Virat's wedding tweet takes the crown for 2017's Golden Tweet Of The Year, reveals a statement by Twitter India, reported news agency PTI.

"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans and well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," she had written. Virat also confirmed their wedding with the similar post along with a different picture.

Virat is one of the world's highest-paid athletes and a huge star in cricket-crazy India, and Anushka is one of the top actresses in the multi-billion-dollar Indian film industry.

Kohli and Anushka are now the latest entrant in a long list of Bollywood-cricket weddings.

From former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore to the recent Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge union, India has a long history of marriages between cricket players and movie stars.