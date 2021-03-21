Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted with their daughter Vamika at an airport. Columnist Shobhaa De took to Instagram to share the image on Sunday, praising them for travelling and behaving like regular folks. "Great to see superstar parents behaving like regular folks travelling with a newborn - minus nannies and an entourage.Setting the right example," Shobhaa De captioned the image. In the photo, Kohli can be seen carrying the luggage while Anushka is holding Vamika.

Kohli and Anushka were blessed with a baby girl on January 11. Anushka revealed the name of their baby in an Instagram post.

On the field, Kohli found his form back in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against England. The Indian captain scored 231 runs in five matches, including three half-centuries.

For his outstanding effort with the bat, Kohli was adjudged player of the series after India won the decider in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

India are scheduled to play three ODI matches against England in Pune, the first match will be played on Tuesday.

All the matches will be held at the same venue and will be played behind closed doors as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

Members of the Indian squad arrived in Pune on Sunday. The hosts have included three fresh faces in their ODI squad which was announced on Friday.

Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya and Prasidh Krishna earned their maiden ODI call-ups.