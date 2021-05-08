Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced on Friday that they had organised a campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work in India. Virat and Anushka themselves donated Rs 2 crore to the campaign and urged others to "come together and help our India". On Saturday, the Indian cricket team captain took to Twitter to reveal that the campaign had received a Rs 3.6 crore in donations in just 24 hours, saying he was overwhelmed with the response. Virat's wife and Bollywood star Anushka too tweeted saying she was grateful to everyone who had donated so far.

"3.6 crores in less than 24 hours! Overwhelmed with the response. Let's keep fighting to meet our target and help the country. Thank you," tweeted Kohli.

"Grateful to everyone who has donated so far. Thank you for your contribution Folded hands. We have crossed the half way mark, let's keep going," Anushka wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, the star duo posted a video on their Instagram handles to announce their initiative.

"Since the Covid-19 outbreak, our country is going through trying times, our health systems are being challenged, we need to come together and help our India," Kohli wrote in an Instagram post.

"Anushka and I have started a campaign on Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. No amount is too small to save lives."

"We will do everything we can to make a difference, but we need your help to fight this. I urge you all to join our movement. Let's do our part to keep our country safe and strong. Thank you.Click on the link in my bio to make an impact," Kohli wrote.