Watch: Harbhajan Singh Shows Off Dance Moves With Shah Rukh Khan At Virushka Reception

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma hosted a memorable wedding reception in Mumbai on December 26 which was attended by the rich and famous. While the pair have already reached South Africa for the Indian cricket team's gruelling 56-day long tour, moments from their glittering reception are still filtering into the public domain. Virushka's Mumbai reception was attended by some of the biggest names from the film and cricketing fraternity. While close friends and family were part of the Delhi reception, the couple's colleagues and contemporaries made it to the Mumbai event.

Among them was Harbhajan Singh, who on Friday took to Twitter to post a video of him and Shah Rukh Khan with Virat Kohli in the background setting the dance floor on fire.

Cheeku aur cheeki ki shaadi ne sabko khoob nachaya! @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma. @iamsrk ur vibe and charm just makes everything so energetic! #BadshahKhan pic.twitter.com/faBO79L4dq — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 29, 2017

At the reception, among the attendees also included people from the sports world and was represented by Chief selector Sandeep Patil, Saina Nehwal, Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jaydev Unadkat, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umesh Yadav and many more.

While Bollywood bigwigs such as Rekha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kangana Ranaut, Prasoon Joshi, Anurag Kashyap, Lara Dutta, Ramesh Taurani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sidharth Roy Kapur, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Boman Irani, Rajkumar Hirani, newbie Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, Dino Morea, music maestro A.R. Rahman were present.

Anushka was seen in side slick hair with cascading curls to go with the elegant vibe of her ensemble and wearing a Sabyasachi creation - a dull gold heavily embroidered and embellished lehenga set teamed with a matching dupatta, cinched at the waist with a signature Sabyasachi belt. She completed the heavy dress with simple earing studs, a diamond neck-piece and traditional Punjabi red bangles set.

Meanwhile, Virat wore a navy velvet bandhgala which he paired with a pair of white pants and brown shoes.