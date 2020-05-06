Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Mourn Death Of Their Pet Dog "Bruno"

Updated: 06 May 2020 10:13 IST
Virat Kohli on Wednesday paid tribute to his pet dog Bruno who died after gracing the Team India captain's life for 11 years.

Anushka Sharma posted a picture with Virat Kohli and Bruno on Instagram. © Instagram

Virat Kohli took to Instagram on Wednesday to pay tribute to his dog Bruno, who died after gracing Team India captain's for 11 years. "Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace," Virat Kohli captioned the image. Anushka Sharma also posted an image on Instagram with Bruno and Virat Kohli. "Bruno RIP," Anushka Sharma captioned the picture with heart emojis. 

Virat and Anushka have been spending time at home amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown which is in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. 

On Tuesday, Kohli decided to pull teammate Cheteshwar Pujara's leg with a throwback picture from a Test match. 

In the image, Kohli can be seen taking a spectacular one-handed catch at second slip while Pujara, at first slip, watches his captain's brilliance in the field. 

"First session after lockdown be like @cheteshwar_pujara I hope you will go for the ball pujji," Virat Kohli captioned the picture.

Pujara took it sportingly and came up with an amusing reply. "Yes captain, and I shall catch it with both hands @virat.kohli," Pujara replied on the post.

Recently, Kohli and his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers have put up their gear from a 2016 IPL match up for auction to raise funds for the coronavirus relief. The match in question saw RCB take on the erstwhile Gujarat Lions at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

