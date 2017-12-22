 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Make Royal Entry At Reception

Updated: 22 December 2017 09:21 IST

The couple made a royal entry at their reception as Kohli was seen holding Anushka's hand when they climbed up the stage to pose for the shutterbugs.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Make Royal Entry At Reception
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got married In Italy on December 11 © NDTV

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's much-anticipated marriage reception was held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi on Thursday night. The couple made a royal entry at their reception as Kohli was seen holding Anushka's hand when they climbed up the stage to pose for the shutterbugs. The couple kicked off the second-leg of their wedding celebrations in Virat's hometown. The couple fondly called 'Virushka', posed for a photo session outside the venue. Virat Kohli was seen sporting a sherwani while Anushka wore a striking red and gold sari.

Two days back, photos of Virat and Anushka started doing the rounds as the couple spent quality time with their family members, after landing in the national capital after a brief honeymoon in Europe.

 

A post shared by Sara (@virushka_folyf) on


Virat and Anushka had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend him the invitation to attend their marriage reception. The official Twitter handle of PMO India shared the image of the couple with PM Modi. "Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding", the PMO India handle captioned the image.

It has been reported that Virat will be shifting cities, from his hometown New Delhi to Mumbai where Anushka lives. The couple will be moving into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, say reports.

Anushka will spend New Year's Eve with Virat and return in the first week of January to begin next schedule of a film with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, the actor's spokesperson had said.

Topics : India Virat Kohli Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Kohli and Anushka marriage reception was held at the Taj Palace
  • The couple made a royal entry at their reception
  • Virat Kohli was seen holding Anushka Sharma's hand
Related Articles
ICC U-19 World Cup: Virat Kohli's Words Of Wisdom For Team India Ahead Of Mega Tournament
ICC U-19 World Cup: Virat Kohli's Words Of Wisdom For Team India Ahead Of Mega Tournament
India vs South Africa Test Series Named As 'Freedom Series'
India vs South Africa Test Series Named As 'Freedom Series'
Virat Kohli is 3rd On The Forbes India Celebrity 100 List
Virat Kohli is 3rd On The Forbes India Celebrity 100 List
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 124
2 South Africa 111
3 England 105
4 New Zealand 100
5 Australia 97
Last updated on: 19 December 2017

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.