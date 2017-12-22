Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Make Royal Entry At Reception

Newlyweds Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's much-anticipated marriage reception was held at the Taj Palace, New Delhi on Thursday night. The couple made a royal entry at their reception as Kohli was seen holding Anushka's hand when they climbed up the stage to pose for the shutterbugs. The couple kicked off the second-leg of their wedding celebrations in Virat's hometown. The couple fondly called 'Virushka', posed for a photo session outside the venue. Virat Kohli was seen sporting a sherwani while Anushka wore a striking red and gold sari.

Two days back, photos of Virat and Anushka started doing the rounds as the couple spent quality time with their family members, after landing in the national capital after a brief honeymoon in Europe.



Virat and Anushka had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend him the invitation to attend their marriage reception. The official Twitter handle of PMO India shared the image of the couple with PM Modi. "Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding", the PMO India handle captioned the image.

Captain of the Indian cricket team @imVkohli and noted actor @AnushkaSharma met PM @narendramodi this evening. The Prime Minister congratulated them on their wedding. pic.twitter.com/sFP52DCJH3 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 20, 2017

It has been reported that Virat will be shifting cities, from his hometown New Delhi to Mumbai where Anushka lives. The couple will be moving into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, say reports.