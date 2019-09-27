 
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Look Like A Million Bucks In New Pictures

Updated: 27 September 2019 21:55 IST

Virat Kohli will lead India in a three-match Test series against South Africa that begins in Vizag on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma keep it classy in their new pictures. © Instagram

Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma are arguably India's favourite celebrity couple. Whenever the power couple posts something on social media, their fans make it viral within minutes. On Friday, the actress posted two pictures with her cricketer husband and instantly the post garnered millions of likes and comments. Dressed in formal clothing, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look every bit of the fashion icons that they are. Anushka added a heart emoji to her post on Instagram.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who keep making appearances on each other's social media posts, had tied the knot in December 2017 in a super-secret ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. 

However, the couple, who met during the shoot of a TV commercial, now freely indulges in social media display of affection, giving fans an insight into their extraordinary romance.

On the work front, Virat Kohli will lead India in a three-match Test series against South Africa that begins in Vizag on Wednesday.

The recently-concluded three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against South Africa ended in a 1-1 draw after the first match was abandoned due to rain in Dharamsala.

"I think South Africa bowled well, the pitch suited them in the first innings and we weren't able to read the tempo of the game well," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"Exactly what we wanted to do and that's going to be the template we'll follow for games we have before the World Cup," Kohli reflected on his decision to bat after winning toss.

