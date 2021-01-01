Team India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma spent New Year's eve with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his partner Natasa Stankovic and a few other friends. "Friends who test negative together spend positive time together!" Kohli wrote in Instagram, sharing pictures from the evening. "Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe!" Hardik also shared pictures on his Instagram account.

"A get together with friends to bring in the year. All duly tested and safe. Happy new year to you all" Hardik wrote in his post.

Pandya was part of India's ODI and T20I teams during the ongoing tour of Australia.

Meanwhile, Kohli was part of the ODI, T20I and Test teams. But the Indian captain had to depart after the first Test match due to a paternity leave granted by the BCCI. He and his wife Anushka are expecting their first child this month.

Pandya put in top-notch displays during the ODI and T20I series, but was not included in the Test squad due to fitness issues.

The visitors lost the ODI series, 2-1, but came back to win the T20I series by the same margin.

During the ongoing four-match Test series, India lost the first match in Adelaide, which was also a pink-ball affair. Led by stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane, India won the second Test match in Melbourne by eight wickets.

It is worth noting that Rahane scored a gutsy century, which helped his side grab the win with relative ease. Also, the bowling department put in a good show, with the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah tearing the Aussie batting order apart.

The third Test match begins on January 7, and is scheduled to take place in Sydney. Due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the venue could reportedly be shifted back to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Swashbuckling batsman Rohit Sharma is expected to feature in the third Test match, and has completed his self-isolation period.