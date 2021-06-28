Bollywood star Anushka Sharma on Monday took to Instagram to share a picture with husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. The couple is in the UK, where India are set to play a five-match Test series against hosts England, with the first match set to begin in August. Kohli can be seen with a cup of tea or coffee, while Anushka is seen snacking on something. "When you sneak in a quick breakfast and feel mighty victorious," she captioned the picture.

The image picked up over 400,000 likes within 15 minutes of Anushka Sharma sharing it.

Kohli also shared the same picture on his Instagram account.

The Indian team was in a bio-bubble after reaching the UK for the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand in Southampton.

Now the players have a break from the bio-bubble before entering another one for the England series.

India lost the WTC final to New Zealand by eight wickets as the Kane Williamson-led side became the first team to lift the trophy.