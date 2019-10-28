 
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Diwali Celebration Lights Up Internet. See Pictures

Updated: 28 October 2019 11:38 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Team India captain Virat Kohli wished his fans on Diwali and shared lovable pictures with wife Anushka Sharma to light up social media.

Virat Kohli married Anushka Sharma in December 2017. © Twitter

Virat Kohli celebrated Diwali with wife Anushka Sharma and shared pictures of the charming cricketer-actor couple to light up social media on the festival of lights on Sunday. "Happy Diwali to everyone. May the Festival of Lights light up your lives and bring more love and peace to all," Virat Kohli captioned the pictures on Twitter and Instagram. Virat Kohli recently led India to a 3-0 clean sweep over South Africa to help the national team register a record 11th Test series triumph at home.

Anushka Sharma also wished her fans on Twitter, along with pictures of celebration with Virat Kohli and vibrant home decor on the festival of Diwali.

"Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph," she said on Twitter.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Fans flooded the social media posts by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with heartwarming wishes.

Virat married Anushka in a secret ceremony in Italy in December 2017. The couple keeps posting their lovable pictures on internet to charm the fans.

Test specialist batsman Cheteshwar Pujara wished his fans on the festive season, sharing a picture with his wife Puja Pabari.

"May this festive season bring peace and prosperity to all," Pujara tweeted.

Cricketer Manoj Tiwary also joined in the celebration and tweeted a photograph with his family, saying: "Love could be the road to happiness but most times happiness leads you right to the doorsteps of love because only happy people can love. My reasons for happiness."

The Indian captain has been rested for the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh, starting on November 3 in Delhi.

Rohit Sharma will take charge of Team India in the absence of Kohli.

Recently, Kohli and Rohit were spotted discussing a "road-map" for Indian cricket with newly appointed president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sourav Ganguly.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli celebrated Diwali with wife Anushka Sharma
  • He shared pictures of the charming cricketer-actor couple on Sunday
  • Anushka posted pictures of vibrant home decor on the festival of Diwali
