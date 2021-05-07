India captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma announced a campaign for India's COVID-19 relief work. In a video posted on social media, Kohli and Anushka expressed concern at the COVID-19 situtation in India and shared details of a fundraiser they have organised for relief work. The couple donated Rs 2 crore to the fund. "Since the Covid-19 outbreak, our country is going through trying times, our health systems are being challenged, we need to come together and help our India," Kohli wrote in an Instagram post. "Anushka and I have started a campaign on Ketto, to raise funds for Covid-19 relief, and we would be grateful for your support. No amount is too small to save lives."

Assuring their fans that the battle against COVID-19 can be won if "we're in it together", Kohli and Anushka urged to "join our movement."

"We will do everything we can to make a difference, but we need your help to fight this. I urge you all to join our movement. Let's do our part to keep our country safe and strong. Thank you.Click on the link in my bio to make an impact," Kohli wrote in the Instagram post.

Earlier, Anushka had announced in a separate post on social media that she and her husband Kohli will begin a "movement" in the country's fight against COVID-19.

In the video posted on Friday, Anushka said: "Things have been very tough for India, and it really pains us to see our country suffer like this."

Asking fans to donate to her fundraiser, Anushka said, "Every little bit makes a difference."

Kohli was most recently seen in action in the Indian Premier League, where he led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021 was postponed after several players across teams tested positive for COVID-19.