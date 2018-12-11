Wishes Pour In For Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma On Their 1st Marriage Anniversary

As Team India skipper Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma celebrate their first marriage anniversary, wishes poured in from different parts of the world for the couple. Kohli had tied the knot with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma in Italy last year. Since then, Anushka Sharma has accompanied her husband on quite a few cricket tours, be it with the national team or in the Indian Premier League (IPL). With the Indian team currently touring Australia, Anushka Sharma recently arrived in Adelaide , a few days before their anniversary celebrations and was also spotted among the spectators during the first Test.

Among cricketers, India's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was one of the first to wish the star couple on their anniversary.

Saha wished his skipper Kohli all the happiness and love in the world.

Happy anniversary my favourite couple virat anushka love this amazing story about this couple pic.twitter.com/VeWOgqlnE8 — Deepa Pyasi (@deepa_pyasi) December 11, 2018

Happy Marriage Anniversary Virat & Anushka

"The Perfect Pair blessing you two wonderful & beautiful journey ahead"#Virushka #HappyAnniversaryVirushka pic.twitter.com/90MezshmSe — (@saraXstan_kiddo) December 11, 2018

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY VIRAT & ANUSHKA GOD BLESS YOU BOTH — UDAY TANNA (@udaytanna) December 10, 2018

Anushka was spotted in the crowd during Day 2 of the opening Test between India and Australia. In the video posted by fans on Twitter, Anushka is seen sitting with the spectators while Ishant Sharma was bowling to Pat Cummins during the 67th over.

The 30-year-old Kohli has also at times appreciated Anushka's presence in the crowd by dedicating his milestones to his lady luck.

During the Test series against England earlier this year, Kohli had dedicated his century to Anushka by reaching under his shirt and kissing the ring he had attached to a chain.

The Indian skipper had also blown a flying kiss to his wife, who was watching from the stands in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka, who never fail to engage fans through their tweets, had also received the "Golden Tweets" honour from Twitter India earlier for their post on the occasion of Karva Chauth.