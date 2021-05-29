India skipper Virat Kohli is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve and he never shies away from showing his emotions on the field -- be it after scoring a century or celebrating the fall of a wicket with his teammates. With popularity comes criticism but Kohli isn't bothered about such things too much and knows how to hit such deliveries out of the park. The India skipper, who is currently in quarantine in Mumbai, conducted a question and answer session on Instagram where he answered some of the interesting questions from his fans.

During the session, a fan asked him "how he reacts to trolls and memes" and Kohli instead of using any words shared an image of himself. The image shows Kohli pointing towards his bat after scoring a Test century and by sharing it he perhaps suggested that instead of giving too much importance to trolls and memes he lets his bat do the talking.

Virat Kohli shared an image in reply to a question asked by a fan.

From his diet to his routine during quarantine, Kohli answered a lot of interesting questions. When asked about his quarantine routine, Kohli replied: "Train once a day. Spend time with family. Pretty normal."

When asked about the meaning of his daughter Vamika, Kohli said "Vamika is another name of goddess Durga" and once again reiterated that he and wife Anushka Sharma have decided "not to expose our child to social media".

Kohli, known for his high fitness standards, also revealed his diet saying it mainly comprises "lots of vegetables, some eggs, 2 cups of coffee, dal, quinoa, lots of spinach, love dosa too". He further added that he makes sure that whatever he consumes is in "controlled quantities".

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper also revealed who according to him are the funniest, smartest and very shy teammates.

He picked leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal as the funniest of the lot, while AB de Villiers and Kyle Jamieson got the tag of smartest and very shy person respectively.