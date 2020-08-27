Virat Kohli took to Instagram to announce that he and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021. As soon as Virat Kohli made the announcement, fans and sports personalities sent congratulatory messages to the couple. Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh commented on Virat Kohli's Instagram post and wrote, "Many congratulations". Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also congratulated the couple and said, "Congratulations bhaiya and bhabhi". Kohli's former RCB teammate Chris Gayle in his comment wrote, "Congratulations kaka". Indian wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha commented, Congratulations @virat.kohli and @anushkasharma".

Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane and bowler Umesh Yadav took to Instagram and wrote "Congratulations" on Virat Kohli's post. South African batsman Faf Du Plessis in his comment on Kohli's post wrote @virat.kohli congrats bro".

Sania Mirza also took to Instagram to wish Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on the occasion and said "Congratulations you two". Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya wished the couple on the photo-sharing platform and wrote, "Congratulations @virat.kohli and anushkasharma".

India's Test specialist, Cheteshwar Pujara also wished the couple and said, "Congratulations to both of you".

Virat Kohli is currently in the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The RCB captain will lead his side once again as he and his teammates hope to get their hands on the coveted trophy for the first time.

The cash-rich league will begin from September 19 and the final of the tournament will be played on November 10. All cricketers and support staff will be staying in a bio-secure bubble for the entire duration of the tournament.