Team India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday took to social media to announce he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, who got married in December 2017, will be welcoming their first child in January next year. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Kohli tweeted. The 32-year-old Bollywood actress also shared a similar tweet on her account, informing her fans about the good news.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

Kohli is currently in Dubai to take part in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, where he will be leading Royal Challenges Bangalore.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore squad is in a happy frame of mind when it comes to family matters. Just a few days ago, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal announced his engagement, and now comes the news of the team captain expecting his first child.

Chahal had taken to social media to make this announcement and consequently also had to face a bit of ribbing from some of the senior Indian players, especially Shikhar Dhawan.

RCB have always been a bit on underachievers when it comes to the IPL. Kohli has never won the IPL and they had a terrible last season as they finished rock-bottom in the points table.

But with the first family of the franchise announcing some happy tidings, fans would be expecting that this would also mark a change of fortune in terms of the IPL crown.

The entire RCB squad has already reached the United Arab Emirates for the IPL 2020 and will soon begin their preparations after completing their mandatory quarantine, as per the protocols laid out by the BCCI.

RCB's director of cricket Mike Hesson on Wednesday said that they have a balanced unit which is not dependent on just their batting department.

"We were very clear about our death bowling and wanted to make sure we got it covered. We went into the auction wanting to fix that," said Hesson at the virtual media interaction.

"We think we are not so much reliant on our batting and have a balanced unit."

(With PTI inputs)