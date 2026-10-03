Abhishek Sharma was on a mission at the Karogi Sports Park on Saturday. If the India vs Pakistan cricket final for an Asian Games 2026 gold medal needed a spark, the stylish India opener provided plenty of it. Taking on Pakistan right from the start, Abhishek went on the charge from the very beginning. His first six came off Saad Masood in the second over, and he went on to hit six more. After he slammed his fourth six, Abhishek surpassed Chris Gayle (3,557 balls) to become the second-fastest batter to hit 400 T20 sixes, achieving the feat in 3,513 balls.

Abhishek's seven sixes saw him equal Yuvraj Singh for the most sixes in an innings in India vs Pakistan clashes. Abhishek now has 14 sixes against Pakistan in T20Is, the most in matches between these two sides, surpassing Virat Kohli's 11.

Most sixes in an innings in an India-Pakistan T20I

7 - Yuvraj Singh, Ahmedabad, 2012

7 - Abhishek Sharma, Nisshin, 2026

5 - Abhishek Sharma, Dubai, 2025

Fewest balls to 400 T20 sixes

3,027 - A Russell

3,513 - Abhishek Sharma

3,557 - C Gayle

3,803 - T David

3,944 - K Pollard

4,045 - N Pooran

4,072 - E Lewis

Fewest balls to 100 T20 sixes in a calendar year

589 - A Russell (2019)

651 - Abhishek Sharma (2026)

653 - D Brevis (2025)

724 - C Gayle (2016)

728 - Karanbir Singh (2025)

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer-led Team India opted to bat first against Pakistan in the men's cricket final of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026. The Men in Blue went with an unchanged team for the gold-medal clash, as Arshdeep Singh, Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam remained on the bench. Eyes will be on the likes of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Jasprit Bumrah, among others, as India look to defend their title.

Pakistan came into the final with one change, as batting all-rounder Saad Masood got the nod ahead of fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr.

This is the first meeting between India and Pakistan in the Asian Games across men's and women's cricket. India started participating in the cricket event at the continental showpiece from the 2023 Hangzhou Games onwards and had not met their arch-rivals in the tournament until this point, where they face each other for the biggest prize.

India made light work of a second-string Sri Lankan side on a challenging surface in the semifinal, registering a commanding 124-run win with Ishan Kishan and the bowlers leading the way. On the other hand, Pakistan chased down 112 against Bangladesh in the semifinal, securing a six-wicket win with nine balls to spare in a curtailed game.

Both teams saw their quarterfinals washed out due to rain in Nisshin, and the semifinals were their first outings at the Games.

With IANS inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

CWG 2026 Weightlifting Gold Medallist, Mirabai Chanu Get Hero's Welcome in Delhi