Virat Kohli Ahead Of Mohamed Salah, Serena Williams In Instagram Rich List 2019

Updated: 24 July 2019 16:41 IST

Virat Kohli is also the only cricketer to feature in the list of Instagram Rich List 2019.

Each of Virat Kohli's sponsored posts on Instagram is priced at $196,000. © AFP

Virat Kohli is the only Indian sports personality to feature in the Instagram Rich List 2019, released by Hopper HQ. Each of Virat Kohli's sponsored posts on Instagram is priced at $196,000. The Indian skipper, who is ranked 23rd on the list, finished ahead of global sports icons Mohamed Salah and Serena Williams. Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's is priced at $165,000 per post, while American tennis star Serena Williams' one sponsored post is priced at $60,500. Apart from Virat Kohli, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra is the only other Indian to feature in the list. Among the sports personalities, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is on top of the list, with his posts priced at $975,000 each.

Celebrated football stars Neymar and Lionel Messi are second and third among the sports personalities respectively. Among ex-football stars, David Beckham and Ronaldinho also feature in the list.

Former UFC star Ronda Rousey and Floyd Mayweather, who was recently named special advisor to China's boxing team also feature in the list.

Instagram Rich List for Sports 2019

1. Cristiano Ronaldo - $975,000 cost per post

2. Neymar - $722,000

3. Lionel Messi - $648,000

4. David Beckham - $357,000

5. LeBron James - $272.000

6. Ronaldo Moreira - $256,000

7. Gareth Bale - $218.000

8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic - $200,000

9. Virat Kohli - $196,000

10. Luis Suarez - $184,000

11. Conor McGregor - $169,000

12. Mohamed Salah - $165,000

13. Stephen Curry - $142,000

14. Floyd Mayweather - $124,000

15. Ronda Rousey - $67,750

16. Serena Williams - $60,500

