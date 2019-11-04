 
Virat Kohli Is A "Passionate, Combative Person" Who Gets "Emotionally Hijacked", Says Simon Taufel

Updated: 04 November 2019 20:04 IST

Virat Kohli is a "passionate and combative person" who sometimes get "emotionally hijacked", writes Simon Taufel in his book.

Virat Kohli has often been at the receiving end of critics' fury for being over-aggressive on the field. © AFP

Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen in the international circuit at the moment. There is no denying the fact that in recent times, Kohli has led Team India to new heights. Despite all his achievements, the Indian skipper has been at the receiving end of critics' fury for being over-aggressive on the field, on quite a few occasions. However, former Australia umpire Simon Taufel, who saw Kohli grow from close quarters in the international cricket for ten years, doesn't have the same opinion about him. Taufel feels that Kohli is a "passionate and combative person" who sometimes get "emotionally hijacked".

"On the captaincy front, I've seen Virat Kohli at close quarters for more than ten years at the elite level. He is sometimes a passionate and combative person who can occasionally get emotionally hijacked," Taufel wrote in his book "Finding The Gaps".

Taufel, regarded as one of the best umpires to have officiated between 1999-2012, feels Kohli has matured with time and has become more "self-aware".

Taufel also wrote that Kohli now "can adjust when he needs to" as he knows "how these character traits can affect his game".

"Virat now appears to be very much self-aware of who he is and how these character traits can affect his game, and he can adjust when he needs to," Taufel wrote in a chapter titled "Leading with integrity and values" in his book.

Explaining what makes Kohli always be on top of his game, Taufel wrote: "Kohli is comfortable in his own skin, and this allows him to be a more authentic leader because he is being the best version of himself."

Currently, the Indian skipper, who will celebrate his 31st birthday on Tuesday, is reportedly in Bhutan on a vacation with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli, not part of the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, will next be seen in action during the two-Test series against the same opponent, starting November 14.

(With IANS inputs)

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has often been criticised for being over-aggressive on field
  • Simon Taufel feels that Kohli is a "passionate and combative person"
  • Taufel feels Kohli has matured with time and has become more "self-aware"
