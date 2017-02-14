 
Virat Kohli a Combination of Sachin Tendulkar And Viv Richards: Kapil Dev

Updated: 14 February 2017 22:06 IST

Virat Kohli's sterling display of late has now prompted former India captain Kapil Dev to term him as the best batsman he has ever seen. The legendary all-rounder described Kohli as a combination of Sachin Tendulkar and Sir Vivian Richards.

Kapil Dev also highlighted the fitness levels of Virat Kohli. © AFP

Virat Kohli's tenure as captain of the Indian Test team has been nothing short of sensational. The Delhi batsman has led India to 15 Test wins in 23 games as skipper. India thrashed Bangladesh by 208 runs in the one-off Test in Hyderabad to stretch their unbeaten run to 19 matches. Kohli has lead the team from the front, scoring heavily in all forms of the game. The stylish right-hander scored his 4th Test double in the recently concluded Test against Bangladesh.

Dev also highlighted the fitness levels of the 28-year-old.

Kohli is at the helm of a side with a formidable batting line-up, but the team has managed to maintain higher run rates whenever required, as was seen against England and Bangladesh.

Kohli has also been aided by the improved batting form of the tail-enders. With Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in peak form and the pacers having shown great form in recent months, the Indian team has been almost unstoppable.

With Australia set to tour India for a four-match series, India will be overwhelming favourites to continue the incredible run of form under Virat Kohli's stewardship.

Highlights
  • Virat Kohli has been in supreme form of late
  • Kapil Dev praised Kohli's prolific run with the bat
  • Kohli's next challenge is the four-Test series vs Australia
