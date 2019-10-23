Vinod Rai Says Indian Cricket Could Not Have Been Better Over Last 3 Years

As Sourav Ganguly officially took charge as President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai said that cricket in India could not have been better in the last three years, since the Supreme Court-appointed panel took charge of the BCCI's administration. "Cricket in India could not have been better over the last three years," Vinod Rai said, speaking about how the pay structures in Indian cricket were revamped in that period.

Asked about how the CoA fared in handling the day-to-day administration of the game, Rai said: "Look at how the team has performed. Look at the women's team. We conducted two IPLs," he said. "The compensation package has been totally revamped," he added.

"The senior team, after 2011 their compensation package hadn't even been looked at. We totally revamped it after discussing with senior members of the team," he said.

The CoA was put in place to oversee the running of the Board and implement Lodha reforms but was often accused of going beyond its brief.

"Our job was to implement the constitution. We got the election done as per the constitution. All the issues of the constitution have been taken care of," Vinod Rai said.

He added that they would keep tabs on Indian cricket, but their "umbilical cord to the BCCI" had been cut.

On Ganguly's appointment as the new BCCI President, Rai said "I am very satisfied".