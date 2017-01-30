 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Vinod Rai Is New BCCI Boss, To Head 4-Member Panel

Updated: 30 January 2017 19:37 IST

Former CAG Vinod Rai was on Monday nominated by the Supreme Court to head of a four-member panel of administrators to run the BCCI.

Vinod Rai Is New BCCI Boss, To Head 4-Member Panel
Vinod Rai will head a four-member panel at the BCCI. © AFP

Vinod Rai, former Comptroller and Auditor General is now the new BCCI boss, named by the Supreme Court on Monday as the head of a four-member team of administrators who will run the Indian cricket board. The announcement by the top court marks the end of a long process that began with court setting up the Justice Lodha Committee in January, 2015, to clean Indian cricket up after allegations of widespread corruption in the running of the sport.

The other members of the panel are noted historian Ramachandra Guha, IDFC Managing Director Vikram Limaye and former Indian women's team captain Diana Edulji.

"I have no BCCI exposure but am very fond of cricket," Mr Rai told NDTV. "I will be a night-watchman to ensure smooth transition. I am very interested in ensuring game continues in the right direction," he said

The Supreme Court picked the four names after three sealed envelopes were submitted to it. Amicus Curiae Gopal Subramaniam and advocate Anil Divan, the state cricket associations represented by Kapil Sibal and the BCCI had all suggested names for administrators.

Retired Chief Justice of India RM Lodha, who has suggested sweeping changes in the way the BCCI, the world's richest cricket body is run, said today that was very satisfied.

"This is interim arrangement intended to work until reforms suggested by us and accepted by the Supreme Court are put in place," he said.

"The four names which have been selected are very good, must help in implementation of our report," he added.

Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur and general-secretary Ajay Shirke were sacked by the Supreme Court on January 7 after they failed to implement reforms suggested by the Lodha panel.

The top court had then sought names of those who can run the BCCI as most of the office-bearers had fallen foul of the Lodha Committee recommendations in terms of age or tenure.
 

Topics : Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Vinod Rai has been named by Supreme Court as the new BCCI chief
  • Rai will head a four-member panel to run BCCI
  • The other members are Ramachandra Guha, Diana Edulji and Vikram Limaye
Related Articles
BCCI Administrators: Profile of Diana Edulji
BCCI Administrators: Profile of Diana Edulji
BCCI Administrators: Profile of Ramachandra Guha
BCCI Administrators: Profile of Ramachandra Guha
BCCI Administrators: Profile of Vikram Limaye
BCCI Administrators: Profile of Vikram Limaye
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.