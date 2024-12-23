Vinod Kambli, former Indian cricket team star, has been admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated over the weekend. According to an X post by news agency IANS, Kambli, who is a long-time teammate of Sachin Tendulkar, was admitted at Akriti Hospital in Thane late Saturday night. "His condition is now stable but remains critical," the post further said. On Monday, a fan posted a video of Kambli where he could be seen giving a thumbs up. Recently, a video of Kambli went viral which gave rise to speculations regarding his health condition.

In pictures: Cricketer Vinod Kambli's condition deteriorated again, leading to his admission at Akriti Hospital in Thane late Saturday night. His condition is now stable but remains critical. pic.twitter.com/7NBektzQ54 — IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2024

Today meet great cricketer vinod kambli sir in AKRUTI hospital pic.twitter.com/3qgF8ze7w2 — Neetesh Tripathi (@NeeteshTri63424) December 23, 2024

Over the past few weeks, a lot has been said and written about former India cricketer Vinod Kambli's health struggles. Recently, Kambli attended a function honouring the late Ramakant Achrekar, who coached him and Sachin Tendulkar at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Several videos went viral on social media where Kambli even struggled to properly conduct himself. However, Kambli has now opened up on his health struggles. The 52-year-old is doing 'better' but suffered a health scare about a month back.

Kambli revealed that he is battling a urine infection, but his wife and kids stood with him like a rock and helped him get back on his feet. He added that former India all-rounder Ajay Jadeja came to see him.

"I am better now. My wife takes care of me a lot. She took me to 3 different hospitals and told me 'You have to get fit'. Ajay Jadeja also came to visit me. It felt nice. I was suffering from a urine problem. It was just flowing. My son, Jesus Cristiano, picked me up and brought me back to my feet. My daughter, who is 10 years old, and my wife came to help me. This happened one month ago. My head started spinning; I collapsed and fell down. The doctor told me to get admitted," Kambli told Vickey Lalwani on his YouTube channel.