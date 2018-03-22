Vinod Kambli Touches Sachin Tendulkar's Feet. What Happens Next Will Give You Friendship Goals

The friendship between Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli is one of the greatest in the Indian cricket history. From sharing a 664-run stand in the semi-finals of the Harris Shield Tournament, an inter-school competition in February 1988 to Kambli publicly criticising Tendulkar for not helping him in time of his need, their friendship has seen it all. In their latest rendezvous, Kambli was seen touching Tendulkar's feet during a presentation ceremony in the on-going Mumbai T20 League. Kambli coached-Shivaji Park Lions lost by three runs to Triumph Knights Mumbai North East. During the presentation, Sunil Gavaskar was supposed to present the runners-up medal to Kambli but the latter turned towards Tendulkar and reached out to touch his feet as a sign of respect.

In a photo that is doing rounds on Twitter, both the former cricketers are seen exchanging a light moment during the ceremony. Tendulkar, who was taken aback by Kambli's move, quickly grabbed the latter's shoulder, picked him up and hugged him.

Vinod Kambli Touching Sachin's Feet



Earlier on Wednesday, Triumph Knights Mumbai North East captain Suryakumar Yadav played a brilliant knock of 90 not out to help his team beat the opposition the become the champions of the league.

Chasing the competitive score of 182 for 5 put up by the Knights at the Wankhede Stadium, the Lions could only muster 179 for 8 in 20 overs.

Vaibhav Singh ended the match with figures of 3 for 38.

This is not the first time after their feud that they were spotted together. Prior to this, they were spotted together during a book launch in Mumbai last year. Apart from this, they have wished each other on their birthday and even uploaded photos on Twitter.

Kambli often says that it was Tendulkar who had convinced him to take up coaching and give back to the game which had given him everything.

Kambli credits Tendulkar for bringing him back on a cricket field, not as a player but as a coach.