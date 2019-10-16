 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Vijay Shankar Trolled For Posting Body Transformation Picture On Social Media

Updated: 16 October 2019 11:53 IST

Vijay Shankar has been out of the Indian team scheme of things since he got injured during a World Cup match and is now trying to change his shape and luck.

Vijay Shankar Trolled For Posting Body Transformation Picture On Social Media
Vijay Shankar last played for India on June 27 in a World Cup match. © Twitter

Vijay Shankar shared a body transformation picture on social media but it failed to impress some users, who decided to troll the Indian all-rounder. "The sweat, the time, the devotion. It pays off! #TransformationTuesday," Vijay Shankar captioned the photo on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday. The 28-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder last played for India on June 27 in a World Cup match against the West Indies. Vijay Shankar was ruled out of the World Cup due to a toe injury and couldn't make a comeback to the Indian team after that.

Shankar impressed another Indian fast bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer as they applauded his transformation on Instagram.

m7uhq838

Photo Credit: Instagram

However, Shankar's shirtless picture didn't go well among some Twitter users, who trolled him for not focusing on cricket as much as his body.

Shankar was forced to leave the World Cup campaign midway when he sustained a toe injury due to a yorker bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in the nets.

At the time of announcing India's 15-member World Cup squad, India's chief selector MSK Prasad had justified Shankar's place in the team citing his "three-dimensional skills".

Ambati Rayudu, who was overlooked for the number one spot because of Shankar, had taken a dig at MSK Prasad's statement with a cheeky social media post.

"Just Ordered a new set of 3d glasses to watch the world cup," he had tweeted at the time.

Shankar recently made a comeback in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) and was included in India A squad for a series against South Africa A. However, he was soon ruled out of the series with a thumb injury.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Vijay Shankar Vijay Shankar Cricket Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Ambati Thirupathi Rayudu Ambati Rayudu
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
Shikhar Dhawan To Play For India A, Vijay Shankar Ruled Out Due To Injury
Shikhar Dhawan To Play For India A, Vijay Shankar Ruled Out Due To Injury
"Disappointing To Watch What They Did": Yuvraj Singh On Ambati Rayudu
"Disappointing To Watch What They Did": Yuvraj Singh On Ambati Rayudu's World Cup 2019 Snub
Ambati Rayudu Trolled By Iceland Cricket, Offered Permanent Residency After World Cup Snub
Ambati Rayudu Trolled By Iceland Cricket, Offered Permanent Residency After World Cup Snub
World Cup 2019: ICC Approves Mayank Agarwal
World Cup 2019: ICC Approves Mayank Agarwal's Inclusion For Injured Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar Ruled Out Of World Cup 2019 Due To Injury
Vijay Shankar Ruled Out Of World Cup 2019 Due To Injury
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.