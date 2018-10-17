 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw Lead Mumbai To Vijay Hazare Trophy Final

Updated: 17 October 2018 19:15 IST

Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer hit brilliant half-centuries.

Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw Lead Mumbai To Vijay Hazare Trophy Final
Shreyas Iyer remained not out on 55 off 53 balls. © bcci.tv

Prithvi Shaw and skipper Shreyas Iyer smashed half-centuries as Mumbai brushed aside Hyderabad by 60 runs in a rain-marred contest to move to the summit clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, on Wednesday. Chasing 247, Mumbai were placed comfortably at 155 for two when rain halted play. Iyer (55 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (17) were at the crease with their unbeaten third wicket stand of 73 runs. The game never resumed after that and Mumbai were declared winners via VJD method. Left-arm spinner Mehdi Hasan struck twice, dismissing openers Rohit Sharma (17) and Shaw (61 off 44 balls) to leave Mumbai at 82 for two after their 73-run opening stand.

Shaw's knock had eight fours and two sixes. Shaw had hit a century on Test debut in Rajkot against West Indies. He amassed 237 runs in the series with an average of 118.50 and strike rate of 94.04 to be adjudged Man-of-the-series.

Earlier, Hyderabad posted 246 for eight after Rohit, Rayudu scored a 132-ball 121, which went in vain. The knock was studded with eight boundaries and four sixes.

Hyderabad had a dismal start with openers Tanmay Agarwal (11) and Akshath Reddy (7) returning to the pavilion early. Rayudu and Bavanaka Sandeep (29) then stitched a vital 50-run stand for the third wicket.

Mehdi Hassan made 23 off 17 to help Hyderabad put on board a respectable total. For Mumbai, Tushar Deshpande was the lead wicket-taker with three wickets for 55 runs and Royston Dias bagged two for 43.

Pacer Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Dubey and Shams Mulani snapped a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 155/2 (Prithvi Shaw 61, Shreyas Iyer 55 not out; Mehdi Hassan 2/23) beat Hyderabad 246/8 (Rohit Rayudu 121 not out, Bavanaka Sandeep 29; Tushar Deshpande 3/55) by 60 runs (VJD Method).

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Prithvi Shaw Shreyas Iyer Cricket
Get the latest India vs West Indies news, check out the India vs West Indies 2018 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs WI updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer hit brilliant half-centuries
  • Shreyas Iyer remained not out on 55 off 53 balls
  • Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 60 runs (VJD method)
Related Articles
Watch: Prithvi Shaw, Mohammed Siraj Exchange Words During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
Watch: Prithvi Shaw, Mohammed Siraj Exchange Words During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match
Prithvi Shaw, After Dream Debut, Reveals He Wants To Be The Best Ever
Prithvi Shaw, After Dream Debut, Reveals He Wants To Be The Best Ever
Virat Kohli Hints At Choosing Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant For Australia Tour
Virat Kohli Hints At Choosing Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant For Australia Tour
Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant Move Up In ICC Test Rankings
Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant Move Up In ICC Test Rankings
Prithvi Shaw Has Glimpses Of Sachin Tendulkar, Brain Lara, Virender Sehwag In Him: Ravi Shastri
Prithvi Shaw Has Glimpses Of Sachin Tendulkar, Brain Lara, Virender Sehwag In Him: Ravi Shastri
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 AustraliaAustralia 106
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
Last updated on: 15 October 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.