Vijay Hazare Trophy: Angry Mohammad Kaif Stages Brief Walk Out

It was only after Match Referee's intervention that Mohammad Kaif was back on the field. © AFP

Chhattisgarh skipper Mohammad Kaif on Monday staged a brief walkout as protest after an umpiring decision went against his side during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Karnataka. The 36-year-old, who has represented India in 125 ODIs and 13 Tests, led his team out of the ground after umpire Virender Sharma and leg umpire Umesh Dubey denied for a television referral.

It was only after Match Referee Nitin Goel's intervention that Kaif was back on the field. The veteran was later served a warning and match fee was deducted.

In their pursuit of 200, Karnataka were three for no loss in 2.2 overs when Mayank Agarwal, on one, edged one to Manoj Singh as the wicketkeeper seemed to have grounded the catch.

But Kaif at slip along with Singh and bowler Omkar Verma appealed vociferously as umpire Virender Sharma after consultation with square leg umpire Umesh Dubey ruled out the appeal and also calls for a television referral.

Furious at the decision, Kaif took his team out of the Jadavpur University Second Campus ground in Saltlake as high drama prevailed till match referee intervened.

Having already sealed the quarterfinals berth, Karnataka secured a three-wicket win over Chhattisgarh and with Agarwal being the topscorer with his 66 as they topped group D. Jharkhand was the other team to qualify from the group.

(With inputs from PTI)