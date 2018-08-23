Veteran India Pacer Jhulan Goswami Announces Retirement From T20I Cricket

India's women's cricket team fast bowler Jhulan Goswami announced her retirement from the Twenty20 format on Thursday. Goswami had represented India in 68 T20Is accumulating 56 wickets including a five-wicket haul against Australia in 2012. " Goswami thanked the BCCI and her teammates for all the love and support she garnered during her stint with the T20I team and wished them luck going forward. BCCI and the entire Women's national team wishes her the best and looks forward to her valuable contributions when she represents India in other two formats," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

The 35-year-old legend finished her T20I career with 56 wickets from 68 matches at an average of 21.94 and an economy of 5.45, including a career-best of 5 for 11 against Australia in Visakhapatnam in March 2012.

Jhulan made her T20I debut against England in August 2006 and called time on her career as the third most-capped Indian player in T20Is. Her final T20I appearance was against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup final on June 10 earlier this year, where India ended in the losing side.

She had also become the first woman cricketer to take 200 wickets in ODIs earlier this year. Jhulan, who made her ODI debut against England way back in 2002, achieved the feat against South Africa in the second ODI of the ICC Women's Championship.

Jhulan, a veteran of 10 Tests and 169 ODIs is currently the leading wicket-taker in the women's ODI format.