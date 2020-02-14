Injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share an adorable photo with his wife Aesha Dhawan on Valentine's Day. "Valentine's Day with my one and only," Dhawan captioned the photo. In the photo, Dhawan and Aesha can be seen lying on a bed with Aesha hugging her husband. Fans loved the cute picture and flooded the post with comments. Dhawan's Indian Premier League team Delhi Capitals also commented on the photo, wishing the couple a happy Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine's Day!" Delhi Capitals commented on his photo.

"Y'all are the cutest," wrote a user.

Earlier, his limited-overs opening partner Rohit Sharma also shared a lovely Valentine's Day photo with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

"Happy valentine day everyone. Love your loved ones like there is no tomorrow @ritssajdeh," Rohit Sharma captioned the post on Instagram.

Shikhar Dhawan missed out on India's tour of New Zealand with a shoulder injury that he sustained during the home series against Australia. He will also not take part in the Test series, which begins on February 21.