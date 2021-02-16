Story ProgressBack to home
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Orders Probe Into Wasim Jaffer Coaching Row
A controversy had erupted after Wasim Jaffer resigned as the head coach of Uttarakhand's senior men's cricket team
Wasim Jaffer was accused of showing communal bias during he tenure as Uttarakhand coach.© Instagram
Highlights
-
Wasim Jaffer had stepped down as Uttarakhand men's team coach
-
He was accused of showing communal bias - a charge he denied
-
Uttarakhand Chief Minister has ordered a probe into the matter
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has ordered a probe into the controversy surrounding the resignation of Wasim Jaffer as the head coach of the state's senior men's cricket team. The probe was ordered after a delegation of Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) met the chief minister, an official at Rawat's office said.
A controversy had erupted after Jaffer resigned as the head coach of the state's senior men's cricket team on February 8 over charges of religious bias in the selection of players.
