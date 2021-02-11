Usain Bolt took to social media to share a video of himself playing cricket with his friends. The Jamaican is known to be an avid cricket fan and has expressed his love for the sport multiple times. In the video Bolt faces two deliveries and defends the first ball. This is followed by a cover drive on the second ball that leaves his friends cheering. "I too quick, man," exclaimed Bolt, reveling in his shot. The video was received well by his fans, with many praising the shot. Posting the video on Instagram, he captioned it as: "A hold vibe".

Here is the video, which he posted on social media:

One fan commented, "It's the cover drive for me".

Meanwhile, another fan wrote, "Bolt quick to guard wickets".

"Should have become pro cricketer instead smh", another fan wrote.

Bolt retired from his professional athletics career in 2017 and has since then been enjoying his life. Bolt is also a football fan and he has trained with the likes of Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund after his retirement. He also had a trial with an Australian football club.

Considered to be the greatest sprinter of all time, Bolt is the world-record holder in 100 m, 200 m and 4x100 m relay.

He is also an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m gold medals at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016).

Promoted

In 2020 Bolt also became a father for the first time, welcoming a baby girl with partner Kasi Bennett.

He had also tested positive for COVID-19 in that year but recovered later.