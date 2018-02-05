Unmukt Chand Does An Anil Kumble, Plays With Broken Jaw

The sight of legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble bowling with a bandaged face against the West Indies during the Antigua Test in 2002 is one of the most inspiring moments in the cricket history. On Thursday, Delhi opener Unmukt Chand registered his name in such a list when he came to the crease with a broken jaw during the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Uttar Pradesh. Chand suffered injury while practicing in the nets.