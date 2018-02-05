 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket

Unmukt Chand Does An Anil Kumble, Plays With Broken Jaw

Updated: 05 February 2018 19:31 IST

Unmukt Chand was captain of the Indian Under-19 team that won the 2012 ICC World Cup.

Unmukt Chand Does An Anil Kumble, Plays With Broken Jaw
Despite his injury, Unmukt Chand smashed a brilliant century against Uttar Pradesh. © Twitter

The sight of legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble bowling with a bandaged face against the West Indies during the Antigua Test in 2002 is one of the most inspiring moments in the cricket history. On Thursday, Delhi opener Unmukt Chand registered his name in such a list when he came to the crease with a broken jaw during the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Uttar Pradesh. Chand suffered injury while practicing in the nets.

Despite his injury, Unmukt, who is a former Under-19 World Cup winning captain, smashed a brilliant century to guide Delhi to a 55-run win over Uttar Pradesh.

Put in to bat by Uttar Pradesh captain Akshdeep Nath, Delhi posted a mammoth 307 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs. Unmukt played 125 balls and scored a magnificent 116. His innings was studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes.

Chasing 308 runs, Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 252 in 45.3 overs.

The Unmukt Chand-led under-19 cricket team had trounced Australia in the final of the 2012 World Cup.

India continued their dominant show this time too.

Prithvi Shaw led India to a big win over Australia in the final to claim the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 for a record fourth time.

This is the second time that India have defeated Australia in the final after 2012.

India thus became the first nation to win the ICC U19 World Cup four times. They had earlier won the title in 2000, 2008 and 2012. Australia are second on the list with three titles.

Topics : India Unmukt Chand Anil Kumble Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Unmukt smashed a brilliant century to guide Delhi to a 55-run win over UP
  • Unmukt played 125 balls and scored a magnificent 116
  • Unmukt is a former Under-19 World Cup winning captain
Related Articles
ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Prithvi Shaw And Team Will Enter Man's World Now, Says Unmukt Chand
ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Prithvi Shaw And Team Will Enter Man's World Now, Says Unmukt Chand
Selectors Drop Bihar MP's Son Sarthak Ranjan, Unmukt Chand Earns Recall
Selectors Drop Bihar MP's Son Sarthak Ranjan, Unmukt Chand Earns Recall
Ranji Trophy: Nitish Rana, Milind Kumar Star As Delhi Beat Uttar Pradesh By Four Wickets
Ranji Trophy: Nitish Rana, Milind Kumar Star As Delhi Beat Uttar Pradesh By Four Wickets
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 05 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.