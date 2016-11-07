Unique Cards For Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech Wedding, Harbhajan Singh Reveals Plan

Since Yuvraj Singh announced he got engaged to actor Hazel keech, the interest surrounding the star cricketer's wedding has been huge.
Even the duo's wedding card has also generated huge buzz and there are genuine reasons behind it. It is uniquely themed on cricket and has an individual invitation for every occasion like Sangeet, reception among others, with a touch of humour to it.
Have You Seen Cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s Quirky Wedding Card Yet?https://t.co/5BGHzKgr3I #bandbaajaa #yuvrajsingh #hazelkeech #weddinginvite pic.twitter.com/PwvSYgtgJh— Bandbaajaa (@bandbaajaa) November 6, 2016
Yuvraj and Hazel too have their presence on the cards, with their cartoons on every page.
The cards have been designed by Sandy and Kapil Khurana, who also designed cards for another cricketer and Yuvraj Singh's friend Harabhajan Singh.
The latter is a childhood friend of the former and shared a video on social media to reveal his plans for the ace batsman's wedding.
Get ready brother @YUVSTRONG12 we r all set to dance like this on ur wedding https://t.co/FqSXC5zttJ— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 6, 2016