Unhappy Sachin Tendulkar Asks Twitter To Remove Fake Accounts In Son, Daughter's Names

Updated: 16 October 2017 18:04 IST

The cricketing superstar is unhappy that such fake accounts exist on the social media platform.

Sachin Tendulkar appealed to Twitter to take corrective measures immediately. © PTI

Former India captain Sachin Tendulkar is clearly unhappy with Twitter for the fake accounts that are running in his son Arjun and daughter Sara's name. The former cricketing master had tweeted way back in the year 2014 and requested the social media platform to remove the fake accounts in his children's names but it seems like those appeals had fallen to deaf ears.

On Monday, Tendulkar again took to Twitter and requested the same as one of his tweets read, "I reiterate the fact that my children Arjun & Sara are not on twitter. We request @Twitter to remove all such accounts at the earliest."

He followed it up with another tweet, clearly showing his displeasure at the turn of events and wrote, "Impersonation wreaks havoc, creates misunderstanding & traumatises us. I appeal to the platforms to take corrective measures immediately."

Son Arjun was selected for the Mumbai U-19 team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. Arjun had represented Mumbai in the under-16 tournament in the 2015-16 season and played in the 'B' division of the just-concluded Dr HD Kanga Cricket League for Parel Cricket Club while daughter Sara grabs the limelight when she is seen partying with her friends.

Tendulkar called time on his career in 2013 and is pretty active on social media where he is seen raising issues of social importance with an odd tweet on wishing fellow cricketers or encouraging other sportpersons by sharing their stories.

On Monday itself, he didn't forget to wish former South African cricketer Jacques Kallis on his birthday.

Kallis is known to be one of the finest all-rounders the game has seen and one of the many that South Africa has produced over the years.

