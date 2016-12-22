 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace

Updated: 22 December 2016 10:57 IST

Paul Farbrace is confident that Alastair Cook will make his decision on captaincy keeping the England team in mind.

Underfire Alastair Cook Finds Much-Needed Support From Paul Farbrace
Alastair Cook's future was a talking point throughout the India tour. © AFP

London:

Underfire Alastair Cook might be pondering about his future as Test captain after the 4-0 series drubbing in India, but England's assistant coach Paul Farbrace said the entire team is behind the lanky opener and wants him to be in charge for next winter's Ashes series. Farbrace is confident that Cook will make his decision on captaincy keeping the team in mind.

"We've planned, and have been planning, for Cooky to be captain going to the Ashes in Australia next winter," said Farbrace.

"Personally, I hope that continues. We know he still has the support of the team, and he's a very popular bloke and very popular captain," he was quoted as saying by 'The Guardian' newspaper.

"He's got that decision to make - and as he said before the series started, he and Straussy (Andrew Strauss) will sit down in the new year and have a conversation about the way forward. The most important thing is that Cooky will make the decision based on what's right for England cricket, not what's right for Alastair Cook."

The 4-0 defeat in India means England have lost six of their last eight Tests under Cook.

Cook, who turns 32 on Christmas Day, has requested time to think after th disastrous India tour.

Cook's future was a talking point throughout the tour after he told a magzine during an interview that he was uncertain about his future as England test captain.

But Farbrace has played down the suggestion, saying there is no uncertainty in the team.

"There's no uncertainty within our team. He's captain, everybody knows where they stand with him - so there's absolutely no uncertainty whatsoever. The uncertainty is outside of our team. When you lose a series 4-0, of course people will talk about the leadership. We all know that.

"We would all, at the end of this series, be having a think about what we can do better, what have we learned from this series and what do we need to do to make this team win.

Ultimately, that's what we're here for. But there's nobody looking round the dressing room thinking: 'Ooh, I wonder who's in charge?' It's very clear who's in charge, and that hasn't changed," Farbrace said.

"So when Straussy and Cooky sit down and have that chat, if it's decided that Cooky isn't the man to lead the team going forward, then there is still plenty of time before the first series in the summer (against South Africa in July)," he added.

Topics : England Alastair Cook Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Alastair Cook's England lost the five-match series vs India 4-0
  • Alastair Cook failed to make an impact for his side with the bat
  • Joe Root is tipped to be next England skipper if Cook steps down
Related Articles
England Need Alastair Cook's Runs, Not His Leadership: Michael Vaughan
England Need Alastair Cook's Runs, Not His Leadership: Michael Vaughan
Alastair Cook Says It's Not Right Time to Decide on Captaincy After Series Loss
Alastair Cook Says It's Not Right Time to Decide on Captaincy After Series Loss
5th Test: Ravindra Jadeja's Seven Seals 4-0 Series Win For India vs England
5th Test: Ravindra Jadeja's Seven Seals 4-0 Series Win For India vs England
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 105
3 Pakistan 102
4 South Africa 102
5 England 101
Last updated on: 21 December 2016

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2016. All rights reserved.